bbnaija-2021:-ebuka-slays-again,-shows-up-with-‘magical’-staff-from-his-dad-when-he-was-a-housemate

BB.’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave his fans and followers more to talk about on the second day of the live opening show

The media personality rocked a stylish piece designed by David Wej and flooded his Instagram page with cool photos

For his second look, Ebuka came along with a staff which he brought into the BBA game back when he competed years ago

The second day of the Big Brother . (BB.) live opening show didn’t come without major style inspiration from the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The media personality had rocked a white two-piece suit designed by Mai Atafo for the first day of the launch show. Interestingly, he returned wearing a similar colour for the second day of the opening show.

BB. 2021: Ebuka shows up with special staff for day 2 of opening show.

Photo: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka was spotted in a custom piece by celebrity designer, David Wej.

See photos sighted on his Instagram page below:

Ebuka’s ‘magical’ staff

For his second look, the media personality showed up in an outfit designed Mai Atafo. However, he had an interesting back story for a staff that complimented his look.

Ebuka told fans that he took the wooden staff into the BBA reality show 15 years ago when he was a contestant.

According to him, viewers suggested that the staff was his good-luck charm for the season of the show.

He wrote:

“15 years ago, I entered and exited the #BB. house holding this traditional staff I borrowed from my dad. I went several weeks without my name being mentioned for nomination and the viewers said the staff was my jazz. Well, its back again!!! Let’s see what good luck it brings me this season.”

See the photo below:

Ebuka’s outfits stir reactions from fans

As expected, Ebuka’s fans and colleagues in the industry flooded his comment section with lovely remarks for his outfits.

Read some of their comments below:

perpetual9 said:

“Drip lord.”

__.kukuaa said:

“See Ebuka take my moneyyy.”

whiitemoney._ said:

“Your number one supporter.”

barbie_pink_21 said:

“King Of Fashion.”

justsipmike said:

“I’m lost with words”

BB. 2021 winner to walk home with N90 million worth of prizes

. reported that fans of BB. reality show were filled with excitement following an announcement that a fresh season is set to commence on July 24.

The show organisers at a press conference disclosed that all housemates for the season had been selected and quarantined.

The sixth season of the reality show is set to run for 72 days with a lucky winner going home with N90 million worth of prizes.

Source: .