bbnaija-2021:-actress-funke-akindele-picks-a-fave-as-she-drums-support-for-liquorose

The Big Brother . 2021 show officially kick-started on Saturday, July 24, and Nigerians are all in for the drama it will bring

The girls joined their male counterparts on July 25 and popular dancer, Liquorose surprisingly got into the house

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello who enjoys the dancer’s videos took to social media to roll out support for her

The 11 female contestants on the BB. 2021 show joined their male counterparts in the house on Sunday, July 25.

The 6th edition tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’ has the housemates competing for the grand prize of 90 million naira.

Liquorose is a popular dancer and she has fans already

The appearance of a popular member of a dance crew, Liquorose, sent social media into a frenzy and quite a number of people have camped with her.

Funke Akindele picks a fave

One of such people was Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello who took excitedly took to her social media page to jubilate.

The actress revealed that she loves all Liquorose’s dance videos and can’t wait to see her shine.

She wrote:

“I love her!!! @liquorose. I’m a huge fan of all her dance videos!! Can’t wait to see you shine darling.”

Nigerians react

Looks like the actress’ fans are ready to move wherever she moves, read some of the comments sighted below:

Theladylymarh:

“Yasssss.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“She is a great dancer.”

Omannadi:

“Yaaaaa I’m with her all the way ooo.”

Kelly_cushy:

“This girl don win already.”

Omoshalewa_abdulsalam

“Mama don talk . And I don’t love her too.”

Cynthia_mmasi:

“She is already the winner nothing will change that.”

Jackie B’s son encouraged her to come on the show

Day two of the 2021 Big Brother . got several fans glued to their television screens and the 2021 set had their first single mum housemate in the person of Jackie B.

The curvaceous housemate opened up about her love for her son during her interview with Ebuka where she revealed he encouraged her to be on the show.

Jackie B also flaunted a cute neon badge her son gave her before she left him to come for the show.

