Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija 2021: Actress Funke Akindele picks a fave as she drums support for Liquorose
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija 2021: Actress Funke Akindele picks a fave as she drums support for Liquorose

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-2021:-actress-funke-akindele-picks-a-fave-as-she-drums-support-for-liquorose
BBNaija 2021: Actress Funke Akindele Picks a Fave as She Drums Support for Liquorose

  • The Big Brother . 2021 show officially kick-started on Saturday, July 24, and Nigerians are all in for the drama it will bring
  • The girls joined their male counterparts on July 25 and popular dancer, Liquorose surprisingly got into the house
  • Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello who enjoys the dancer’s videos took to social media to roll out support for her

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The 11 female contestants on the BB. 2021 show joined their male counterparts in the house on Sunday, July 25.

The 6th edition tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’ has the housemates competing for the grand prize of 90 million naira.

Funke supports female housemate
Liquorose is a popular dancer and she has fans already
Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

The appearance of a popular member of a dance crew, Liquorose, sent social media into a frenzy and quite a number of people have camped with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Funke Akindele picks a fave

One of such people was Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello who took excitedly took to her social media page to jubilate.

The actress revealed that she loves all Liquorose’s dance videos and can’t wait to see her shine.

She wrote:

“I love her!!! @liquorose. I’m a huge fan of all her dance videos!! Can’t wait to see you shine darling.”

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

Looks like the actress’ fans are ready to move wherever she moves, read some of the comments sighted below:

Theladylymarh:

“Yasssss.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“She is a great dancer.”

Omannadi:

“Yaaaaa I’m with her all the way ooo.”

Kelly_cushy:

“This girl don win already.”

Omoshalewa_abdulsalam

“Mama don talk . And I don’t love her too.”

Cynthia_mmasi:

“She is already the winner nothing will change that.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Jackie B’s son encouraged her to come on the show

Day two of the 2021 Big Brother . got several fans glued to their television screens and the 2021 set had their first single mum housemate in the person of Jackie B.

The curvaceous housemate opened up about her love for her son during her interview with Ebuka where she revealed he encouraged her to be on the show.

Jackie B also flaunted a cute neon badge her son gave her before she left him to come for the show.

Source: . Newspaper

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Last birthday you’ll bear your surname: Alexx Ekubo...

BBNaija: Jaypaul reveals the 2 housemates he met...

BBNaija Housemates sing and dance as they celebrate...

Offset describes 1st date with Cardi B, reveals...

I’m moving on: Ivorian plus-size model Eudoxie Yao...

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana biopic to screen at...

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana give a hilarious...

Mimi: Kriti Sanon’s film releases four days early...

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on...

‘What next, Del Girl Trotter’: has genderswap TV...

Leave a Reply