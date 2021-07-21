Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija 2019 stars, Khafi and Gedoni expecting first child two years after they met during reality show
Reality stars, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are expecting their first child.

The couple, who met when they took part in the 2019 edition of Big Brother ., announced the good news today, July 21.

The happy couple shared pictures of the baby bump via their respective Instagram accounts.

Khafi wrote ;

According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021 👶🏽🥳

Gedoni on his part, wrote ;

Slow Down Bump ahead.. 😊😊


I’m the happiest Man on this planet.


The way God is particular about me ehn… 🥺

