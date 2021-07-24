Precious Chukwudi

The much anticipated and arguably the most watched reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother . is underway.

The Season 6 theme is Shine ya eye.

Of course, the event started with the host, Ebuka, in his glory and glamour, taking viewers on a tour of the pimped up interiors of Big Brother House.

The first housemate to go into the Big Brother House is Boma Akpore.

Boma is a masseuse and a mixologist who promises to keep it unpredictable.

The second housemate is Saga, Saga is an engineer whose motto is “positive vibes only” And the third housemate is Yousef.

Yousef from Jos Town is looking forward to making friends in Biggie’s House.

The fourth housemate is Pere. Pere calls himself a natural born drama king.

Artist ladiPoe came to thrill the audience with his latest song ’feeling’.

The fifth housemate is White Money. White money claims to be street wise, and promises to be entertaining with his sparklingly personality.

The sixth housemate is Niyi, although he is married, and says he is going to tell his fellow housemates he is single

Yerins is the seventh bbn housemate, a medical doctor, who is hoping for the best but preparing for the worse.

Jaypaul is the eighth BBN housemate, he is a natural born jokester and hopes to win over his fellow housemates

The reality show is expected to last for 72 days.