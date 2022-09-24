Another series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to begin as a new group of contestants take to the dance floor to wow the judges and viewers at home.

This series is set to be an exciting one with the likes of Fleur East, Helen Skelton and Kym Marsh joining the lineup.

They will, of course, be joined by this year’s Strictly judges Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood who will be showing off their glamorous sides each weekend.

With the promise of an exciting few months ahead and of course the Glitterball trophy to come, we take a look at the earnings of this year’s Strictly stars, presenters and judges…

Strictly Come Dancing is welcoming a new cast for 2022

Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman both take home a huge paycheque for their presenting stints.

Both Tess, 53, and Claudia, 50, reportedly earn around £150,000 for each series of Strictly that they host.

Strictly presenters Tess and Claudia both earn thousands

Claudia, who previously hosted Strictly: It Takes Two, is believed to be the highest paid woman on the Bioreports, with her income estimated to be around £1million.

Shirley Ballas Shirley Ballas, 62, joined the Strictly judging panel back in 2017 and has became a firm favourite amongst fans.

She took over the role of head judge when Len Goodman quit the show, and started off earning around £180,000 per series.

Shirley’s income has gradually increased over time, but in the last three years has reportedly jumped up to £500,000 per series.

Head judge Shirley Ballas earns thousands for her judging role

Craig Revel-Horwood Craig Revel-Horwood, 57, is famed for his harsh criticisms and ability to refrain from awarding 10s on the Strictly judging panel over the years.

Craig, who is a choreographer and theatre director, takes home around £400,000 for each series of Strictly. He has also directed the Strictly live tour since 2012, which reportedly tops up his income by £200,000 a year.

Craig is well-known for being a harsh critic

Motsi Mabuse Motsi Mabuse, 41, joined the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel in 2019, after Darcy Bussell left the show.

Her starting salary was estimated to be around £200,000, which will have gradually increased over the last two years.

Motsi also runs her own dance school with her husband, and has previously appeared on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance.

Motsi joined the judging panel in 2019

Anton Du Beke Anton Du Beke, 56, was the longest-serving professional dancer on Strictly up until the latest series, when he took over Bruno Tonioli’s spot on the judging panel.

As a Strictly pro Anton was previously paid around £65,000 per series, but it’s believed he made between £175,000 and £200,000 for his role as a judge this year.

Anton Du Beke’s earnings have massively increased since becoming a Strictly judge

Celebrity Contestants Every Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant is offered the same amount of money to take part in the upcoming series.

Each star is paid £25,000, and if they make it past week four, they are then paid £40,000. Any celebrity that makes it to the quarter-final receives £60,000, and those who manage to make it to the semi-final take home £75,000.

Whoever takes home the Glitterball trophy at the end of season is awarded a massive £100,000.

