bbc-star-salaries:-gary-lineker-still-bbc’s-top-earner-despite-pay-cut

Former England footballer Gary Lineker is the presenter of Match of the Day

Gary Lineker remains the BBC’s top earner despite agreeing to a pay cut of just under £400,000, the broadcaster has revealed in its annual report.

Last year it was announced the Match of the Day host had agreed to his wages being cut.

Tuesday’s report showed he earned £1.36m in the 2020/21 financial year, down from £1.75m.

Radio 2’s Zoe Ball, who also took a pay cut after offering to do so, is still the second-highest paid star on £1.13m.

Her current salary is actually £980,000, a reduction of 28% from 2019/2020 – the £1.13m figure takes into account her wages before she took a pay cut towards the end of last year.

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie said most of the renegotiations about pay with top stars had been “mutual and constructive”.

Zoe Ball took over from Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in January 2019

“Clearly, as a management team, we want to get more value and we’re willing to make tough decisions to that extent,” he said.

“But I think these conversations have all been constructive – as with Zoe Ball when she came forward and said she wanted to adjust her salary. I think everyone is absolutely with the program on that one.”

He added that “we should maintain restraint in pay across the top talent” and would “continue to look for efficiency” savings in the future.

BBC pay: The 2020-2021 list of star salaries

The wage bill for all on-air talent overall has been cut by 10% to £130m – down from £144m last year. Wages for broadcasters earning more than £150,000 was reduced by £2.2m.

All five of the top earners – including Steve Wright, Huw Edwards and Question Time anchor Fiona Bruce – now earn less than they did last year, apart from 5 Live presenter Stephen Nolan, in joint-fifth place, whose salary increased by £15,000.

Graphic showing the BBC’s best-paid presenters

Four women – Ball, Bruce, Radio 2’s Vanessa Feltz and Lauren Laverne of 6 Music – make the top 10, the same number as last year.

There are 31 women on the list and 40 men, a split of 44%/56%, despite the previous director general Tony Hall pledging that the gap would be closed by 2020.

Again like last year, all of the top 10 earners are white. While 20% of the overall talent list are from ethnic minority backgrounds, up 2% on last year, the overall staff pay gap for minorities has widened from 3% last year to 3.3%.

Graham Norton, who left his Radio 2 show in December 2020, dropped out of the top 10 entirely. The star earned £150,000 in 2020/2021.

Graham Norton had his own Radio 2 show until December, and is also the voice of the BBC’s Eurovision coverage

He also fronts the BBC’s Eurovision coverage – although the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Covid cancellations tell part of the story when it comes to savings – for example, Sue Barker and John McEnroe didn’t cover Wimbledon after the event was pulled last year.

Mr Davie said there had been “quite a lot” of “little reductions” because most major sporting, cultural and political events did not take place last year – but that most pay cuts were “structural”.

Since 2017, the BBC has been made to publish the names of those earning more than £150,000 each year, a move instigated by the Government, and Lineker has topped the list on each occasion.

However, many stars do not appear on the list because the corporation’s commercial arm, BBC Studios, does not have to publish its talent spend.

Norton’s TV chat show, for instance, does not appear on the report for that reason.

Claudia Winkelman also disappears from the list, as Strictly Come Dancing isn’t counted either. She replaced Norton on Saturday mornings on Radio 2 in February, so that will be reflected in next year’s list.

The number of senior leaders at the BBC is down from 253 to 241, the report also says.

Graphic showing a breakdown of how the licence fee is spent

BBC chairman Richard Sharp said: “During a profound trauma for the nation, almost overnight we reconfigured all the BBC’s output around the most urgent needs of the country. The speed and the agility of the response was exceptional, and they continue to demonstrate very clearly the enduring importance of the BBC is core mission to inform, educate and entertain.”

He warned about “super inflation” in production with competition from global giants, saying: “The cost of some of our biggest series have more than doubled.

“Yet despite these pressures, the BBC has proved itself to be resilient and relevant and competitive.”

What else was in the report?

BBC iPlayer attracted record audiences with 6.1 billion streams – up 28% on last year.

Nine out of 10 adults use the BBC every week, and they spend an average of 18 hours and two minutes watching, listening or reading – up from 17 hours 45 last year.

However, those figures fall markedly for younger audiences. Overall, 80% of people aged between 16 and 34 used the BBC every week, falling to 77% for under-16s.

Among the 16-34 age group, 51% watched BBC TV every week and 47% listened to BBC radio.

The BBC’s total workforce has reduced by over 1,200 – that’s a 6% decrease.

BBC Studios – the corporation’s commercial arm – suffered a drop in sales of 10% and profits were down 17%, although those figures were due to production pauses and constraints during the pandemic.

Short presentational grey line

Analysis box by Amol Rajan, media editor

This Annual Report covers an exceptional year. Despite the usual supply of controversy, from the Proms to Lord Dyson’s report on the Princess Diana interview, there are deep trends within this pandemic year which show the BBC to be pursuing a clear strategy under its new leadership.

First, reach: 6.1bn streams on iPlayer represents 28% growth, an extraordinary performance. Average time spent with the BBC each also grew. In the current global market, that is remarkable.

Second, leanness: Tim Davie, Director-General since September, is a commercial creature, and wants efficiency. This has caused ruction and even distress within the BBC, with many staff leaving or having to re-apply for jobs. But it has also led to big reductions in overall public-sector staff, and also the wage bill for on-air stars.

Finally, education, the third pillar of the BBC’s Reithian mission to “inform, educate, and entertain”, has renewed its centrality to the Corporation. Consumption of educational programming has soared, fortifying the connection between the BBC and young Britons.

Will they pay for a licence fee? They might not, which means the pressure on the BBC’s commercial arm, which has ambitious targets, will grow. But ahead of negotiations with the government next year, Davie and Richard Sharp, the Chairman since February, can point to clear evidence of continued high demand for what the BBC does.

Short presentational grey line

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.