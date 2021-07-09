Home ENTERTAINMENT Bayley Out of WWE Money in the Bank Match vs. Bianca Blair After Suffering Injury – Bleacher Report
ENTERTAINMENT

Bayley Out of WWE Money in the Bank Match vs. Bianca Blair After Suffering Injury – Bleacher Report

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bayley-out-of-wwe-money-in-the-bank-match-vs.-bianca-blair-after-suffering-injury-–-bleacher-report

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bayley has suffered an undisclosed injury and will miss approximately nine months, WWE announced Friday.

She was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair in an I Quit match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank on July 18. A new opponent will be revealed during Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

Bayley attempted to wrest the title away from Belair at WrestleMania Backlash in May but was unsuccessful. She met the same fate at Hell in a Cell in June.

The 32-year-old has consistently been one of the best parts of SmackDown after making her heel turn in the fall of 2019.

She was the SmackDown women’s champion for 379 days from October 2019 to the following year, and she remained engaging after losing the belt to Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell last fall.

Few WWE stars will be more synonymous with the ThunderDome era for the promotion than Bayley.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette

@itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/x2rSBgywJU

A nine-month layoff is especially troublesome because it could rule Bayley out for the 2022 Royal Rumble in January and WrestleMania 38 next April. If she recovers a little earlier than expected, perhaps her comeback could coincide with the Showcase of the Immortals.

Becky Lynch’s return feels inevitable after she went on hiatus after giving birth in December. She worked out at WWE’s Performance Center in June.

While she’s officially a member of the Raw roster, moving Lynch to SmackDown could make up for the loss of Bayley as WWE builds to SummerSlam and beyond.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynold’s Red...

Kourtney Kardashian Gets WILD Makeover From Daughter Penelope...

Billy Crystal on John Goodman: ‘We’re a good...

‘Gossip Girl’ EP on the Reboot’s Big Twist...

Four Seasons Total Landscaping: Political Backdrop Turned Concert...

14 “Black Widow” Behind-The-Scenes Stories Straight From Scarlett...

Ron And Russell Mael On ‘Annette’: “It Transformed...

THE WITCHER Season 2 Official Trailer [HD] Henry...

Annie Idibia laments as Instagram pulls down daughters’...

Lady claiming to represent ‘Side chicks Association of...

Leave a Reply