Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed the Bundesliga giants held discussions with Erling Haaland before the striker’s blockbuster move to Manchester City.

One of the most significant deals of the ongoing transfer window saw the former Borussia Dortmund striker swap Germany for England for a reported fee of £51million (€6srcm).

Like Dortmund, Bayern also saw their talismanic centre-forward depart the Bundesliga this window, with Robert Lewandowski heading to Barcelona.

And sporting director Salihamidzic says the club held talks with Haaland over a potential move for the 22-year-old, who he does not blame for choosing “something that he thinks is better for him”.

Speaking to Bild, Salihamidzic said: “We had some discussions. We had things in mind that could be implemented for us. In the end, it didn’t work out for various reasons.”

Bayern were also linked with a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation that the Portugal skipper is keen on a move away from Old Trafford.

However, Salihamidzic says a deal was “out of the question”.

“When you see now how our attack – even without Robert Lewandowski – is occupied, it is simply difficult from both a sporting and financial point of view,” he added.

“[You have] eight players for the four positions. We have seasoned top players who are in the best age of football.”

Salihamidzic also believes mistakes were made in the handling of negotiations that culminated in David Alaba’s departure to Real Madrid, admitting he wishes he could have done things differently.

The defender’s 12-year stint with the Bavarian giants came to an end at the conclusion of the 2src2src-21 season, as the club failed to reach an agreement with the Austria international over a new deal.

“The supervisory board had concerns about making extraordinary contracts during this time,” Salihamidzic said. “We still wanted to save face and give David great appreciation.

“We really tried everything. We really wanted to keep David. But it was, it has to be said, a difficult time.

“In retrospect, I don’t know if I would have done it again with such a deserving player.”