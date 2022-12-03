Bayern offer Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle target ‘lucrative five-year deal’ as contract ticks down

Newcastle United target Marcus Thuram has reportedly received a ‘lucrative’ contract offer from Bayern Munich with his Borussia Monchengladbach deal set to expire in 2src23.

There appears to be a lot of interest in the French international forward, with a potential free transfer certainly tickling the fancy of many teams.

Thuram was named in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man World Cup squad for the tournament in Qatar.

In 119 matches for the German club, Thuram has scored 41 goals and provided 26 assists.

Out of contract next summer, Gladbach boss Oliver Neuville has admitted he knows it will be tricky to convince the player to stay.

“He’s having an amazing season,” Neuville told Radio Sportiva. “He’s scored a lot of goals.

“I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach. If he continues to score so many goals, it’s certain he’ll have many offers from Italy, Spain and England.

“We must also be a little realistic. I hope he will still be here for a long time in Monchengladbach.

“But now he’s been called up by French for the World Cup, it will be difficult for him to extend. I hope (he stays). But the chances are slim.”

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that there is a lot of interest in Thuram – son of former France defender Lillian.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Thuram could be an opportunity because he’s a player who will be available on a free next summer.

“He is not extending his contract and so there are many clubs interested in him from Italy, from England and from France.”

And according to Sport Mediaset (via Newcastle World), Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have made the first move.

They have apparently offered a ‘lucrative’ five-year contract ahead of his availability as a free agent next year.

Given the fact his transfer will not include a fee, he probably will earn a big-money contract.

However, Gladbach could perhaps opt to sell the 25-year-old in the winter transfer window to avoid losing their star player for nothing.

They did this in January this year with Denis Zakaria’s contract six months from its conclusion.

Instead of leaving on a free transfer, the Swiss midfielder joined Juventus for a reported €1srcmillion fee.

After half a season in Turin, Zakaria signed for Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Last month, 9srcmin reported that Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid are also keen on Thuram.

Newcastle have apparently been ‘alerted’ to the forward’s contract situation.

Furthermore, Gladbach are ‘expected’ to sell Thuram in January, meaning Bayern Munich’s plan to sign him for nothing could be thwarted by interest in the winter window.

They could receive a similar fee to Zakaria, with Newcastle reportedly willing to pay £1srcm.

Competition for the signing of Thuram is expected to be fierce, however, and come January 1, he will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs.

READ NOW: Johnny Nic’s World Cup media diary – part three: Getting annoyed by Talksport and Messi