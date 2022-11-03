Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge betting tips: Champions League preview, predictions & odds

Match Preview & PredictionJulian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich look to bring their impressive group stage record in the Champions League to bear against visiting Serie A giants Inter Milan to wrap up play in Group C.

With passage into the knockout stage confirmed as group winners, the Bavarian juggernaut has won all five group stage fixtures and could take their foot off the gas in front of home support at the Allianz Arena, while Nagelsmann’s troops remain hit with a rash of injuries to key assets Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Lucas Hernández, Leroy Sané, and Bouna Sarr, with Matthijs de Ligt a major doubt for selection as well.

As for Inter, who sit second and have also booked their way into the next round, they have no chance of pipping Bayern to the top spot, and this could certainly be a dull affair in Bavaria with both clubs keeping their watchful eyes on their domestic commitments in the run-up to the break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Romelu Lukaku, Marcelo Brozović, Dalbert, and Gabriel Brazão all unfit for service, with only Lukaku and Brozovic the real casualties. All things considered, with neither side having much to play for, a draw could well be in order though a Bayern win – seeing them head into the round of 16 with a perfect record – would not be out of the realm of possibility.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-1 Inter Milan

