bayelsa-man-in-search-of-a-mentally-challenged-lady-to-marry,-says-the-lady’s-family-must-pay-him-n500k-and-be-responsible-for-their-upkeep-(video)

A Bayelsa man from Odi Community, identified as Dennis, is currently looking for a mentally challenged woman to marry.

In a video making rounds on social media, Dennis said he wants to marry an imbecile or a mentally challenged woman whose family knows it would be difficult for her to get a suitor.

According to him, he knows able-bodied men are scared to marry a mentally challenged woman and most families want their child to reproduce so he has decided to satisfy that need.

The man, who disclosed that he has a 12-year-old child, said he would impregnate the lady so she can also have children of her own.

However, he gave a condition that the family of the lady must pay him N500k before the wedding and they would also be responsible for their upkeep.

