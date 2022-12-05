Bayelsa LP opens secretariat, drums support for Obi

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Labour Party on Saturday officially opened its state secretariat along the Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa for the coordination of activities for the 2023 general elections.

The LP also inaugurated local government coordinators and several committees that were earlier constituted for the party’s presidential campaign.

Speaking after performing the inauguration of the edifice, the LP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Uduak Udoh, expressed confidence in the leadership abilities of the party’s presidential standard bearer, Peter Obi, saying that Nigerians are clamouring for him.

Udoh, who was accompanied by his running mate, Charles Ebong and the Akwa Ibom LP deputy chairman, Iniobong Nyong among other officials, described Peter Obi as “a man of proven integrity” who had the capacity to administer the country effectively.

He said, “Everybody is yearning for Peter Obi. We know that he has what Nigeria needs. Nigeria needs a man of proven integrity, a man that can deliver. And who else do we have than Peter Obi? Nigerians want him. He talks about industrialisation; he talks about human capital development; Nigerians need someone who can eradicate poverty and Peter Obi would do that for us.

“He is not just saying it, he has done it before when he was a governor and we know he will do it again. We know his records, it is clean and he will do it for us.”

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Coordinator of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Alagoa Morris, said the party was working hard to convince the electorate in the state that Peter Obi was the right person for the job.

He said he was gladdened by numerous calls from several members of other political parties who had pledged to vote for the LP presidential candidate, and not along party lines.

Morris, while urging sacrifice for Peter Obi’s electoral victory, said: “We need to be free and this country needs to be in alignment with the Peter Obi movement. It is a movement to free Nigerians from the parasitic Nigerian political class.

“So, people should vote their mind, and we are saying they should vote for Peter Obi because he has shown capacity, not only capacity, he is a leader who had shown exemplary conduct; he is not receiving a pension; Obi is one who paid all contractors who delivered in his tenure as a governor and also did not owe any pensioner. He did not owe.

“Nigeria need someone who can manage public finances efficiently; and the human capital development of Nigerians. This, Peter Obi, will give to Nigerians.”

Also speaking, the Bayelsa State chairman of LP, Eneyi Zidougha, said the party was vigorously mobilising grassroots support for Peter Obi, stressing that over 70 volunteer groups were involved in the exercise for the success of the party in the forthcoming presidential polls.

