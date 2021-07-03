Bauman leading Titans again

Jul. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — Doug Baumann is going back to coach in a familiar gym.

Again.

Baumann was announced as the next head coach of the Traverse City West boys basketball team on Thursday, replacing Sanders Frye.

Baumann coached various Traverse City West basketball teams ever since he graduated college. Most recently, he served as head coach of the West girls program for three seasons, 2017-2019.

“The boys opportunity came about and (TC West athletic director) Jason Carmien knew I was looking to get back into coaching and I thought it would be a good match for me to blend with the boys,” Baumann said. “And here I am.”

Baumann graduated from Traverse City Central in 1997 and played basketball for Lake Superior State University from 1998-2002. He then taught elementary school and middle school for TCAPS.

After graduating from college, he was an assistant under then-varsity coach Patti Tibaldi in the fall and also coached the Titans junior varsity boys team for the winter 2002-03 season.

Boys and girls basketball were played in different seasons until a court decision ordered the Michigan High School Athletic Association to make them the same. After the court order Baumannn chose to coach girls basketball and did so for five seasons.

In 2008 he had an opportunity to change careers and join the Michigan State Police, losing time to coach along with it.

Baumann moved closer to home in 2017 and was invited onto the coaching staff of the West girls program under Mike Wilde, Baumann’s freshman coach.

Wilde died by a heart attack in February after taking over the program in December. Baumann led the tam in the interim and officially was named the next head coach at the start of the 2017-18 season. Baumann put up a 16-27 record as a head coach with seasons of 3-17 and 13-10. The Titans won two district games against Gaylord and Petoskey his second year, but lost in the finals to Marquette.

In 2019, Baumann took a promotion within MSP to become a detective, stepping down from coaching a second time.

Amy Drake was hired to coach the Titans and coached for two seasons before stepping down this summer. Tim Rieman was hired this summer to coach the girls program.

Baumann’s wife, Emily, coaches the West volleyball team. They have three children and live in Traverse City. Since 2020, Baumann has been based out of MSP’s Cadillac post.

“I think our student athletes are familiar with Emily and Doug, they are a known commodity in our community with some basketball experience, and he (Doug) really wants to coach,” Carmien said. “I think that, hopefully, his situation is one that’s going to give us some stability there.”

Baumann said he’s looking forward to the change of pace and between the girls game and boys.

He said he knows nothing about the roster makeup, who’s graduating and who’s returning.

“For me, I like going into a program blind where I don’t have things thrust upon me and ‘This is your best player,’ ‘This is going to be who’s coming off the bench,'” Baumann said. “I get to come in and kind of decide what works best for the program and what I think works best for what’s going to make us successful as a team rather than what was already in place.”

