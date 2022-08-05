Home NEWS Bauchi Senator Haliru Jika wins NNPP guber ticket after APC exit
NEWSNews Africa

Bauchi Senator Haliru Jika wins NNPP guber ticket after APC exit

by News
7 views
bauchi-senator-haliru-jika-wins-nnpp-guber-ticket-after-apc-exit

Senator Haliru Jika has emerged the Bauchi State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Jika is the lawmaker representing the Bauchi Central Senatorial district.

He won unopposed following the withdrawal of Yusuf Ibrahim, initially elected as the flagbearer of the party.

On Thursday, 630 delegates unanimously adopted Jika in the voice vote.

Election Committee Chairman, Yusuf Kofar-Mata said the NNPP conducted a fresh primary after Ibrahim’s withdrawal.

“Since Sen. Jika is now the only aspirant in the race, I hereby affirm him as the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Bauchi State”, he said.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at the election.

Jika, a former House of Representatives member and former Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, thanked the delegates.

“What is about to happen in Bauchi State is what we have laid the foundation of today.

“It is a revolution, a generational change, agitation for youths and women that is about to take place”, he noted.

Jika dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June via a letter to the chairman of Kafin Madaki Ward, Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

The Senator explained that he took the decision after his supporters pressured him to do so.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: It’s a shame – Ten Hag blasts...

Transfer: Laliga club, Getafe join Sadiq chase

Niger Assembly constitutes ad hoc committee to probe...

‘Pastor’ arrested with three drums of illegal drugs...

Cubana Chiefpriest attacked by gunmen in Anambra

Retired players call for disciplinary measures to address...

EPL: Ben Chilwell reacts as Chelsea sign new...

EPL: Alan Shearer, Ian Wright send message to...

Rep Peller demands investigation, visits families of hotelier,...

EPL: ‘It’s criminal’ – Paul Scholes slams two...

Leave a Reply