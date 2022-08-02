Home NEWS Bauchi Police rescues two teenagers from kidnappers in Alkaleri forest
Bauchi Police rescues two teenagers from kidnappers in Alkaleri forest

Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Umar Mamman Sanda says the Command has rescued two people from kidnappers in Alkaleri forest.

The operation took place on Sunday the 31t of July by a patrol team in the Alkaleri Division, in conjunction with Danga security on Rescue Mission.

The Commissioner said they encountered suspected kidnappers armed with rifles and engaged in battle and successfully rescued two of the kidnapped victims by name Adamu Alhaji Usman, 19 years and Sahura Alhaji Sunusi female, 17 years of Garin Bakwai village in Maimadi ward and recovered four motorcycles from the kidnappers.

bioreports gathered that the victims were taken to the hospital for medical attention while the kidnapper reportedly escaped with serious degrees of injuries sustained in the shootout.

