bauchi-nuj-council-inaugurates-new-exco

Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Thursday, inaugurated some new executive members into the State Working Committee (SWC) of the council.

This follows the vacant positions created mostly as a result of transfer of members outside the state.

Speaking during the election on Thursday in Bauchi, the Chairman of the bye-election committee, Mahmood Ibn Yakubu from NTA, said at the inauguration there were only four vacant slots whose contestants returned unopposed in the exercise.

They include the positions of vice chairman, treasurer, financial secretary and auditor, respectively.

Those who indicated interest in the positions were Ahmed Kaigama, from News Agency of Nigeria, as Vice Chairman, Danjuma Sarakuna Sale from BRC as Treasurer, Salisu Bala Halliru from BATV as Financial Secretary and Ismail Isyaka Wunti from Globe FM Radio Nigeria as Auditor.

He further explained that the four contestants having satisfied all the election requirements were elected and returned unopposed.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Bauchi State NUJ chairman, Comrade Umar Saidu commended the committee for a job well done and a well-coordinated and very transparent processes of elections.