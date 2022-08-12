Home NEWS Bauchi NUJ council inaugurates new exco
NEWSNews Africa

Bauchi NUJ council inaugurates new exco

by News
0 views
bauchi-nuj-council-inaugurates-new-exco

Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Thursday, inaugurated some new executive members into the State Working Committee (SWC) of the council.

This follows the vacant positions created mostly as a result of transfer of members outside the state.

Speaking during the election on Thursday in Bauchi, the Chairman of the bye-election committee, Mahmood Ibn Yakubu from NTA, said at the inauguration there were only four vacant slots whose contestants returned unopposed in the exercise.

They include the positions of vice chairman, treasurer, financial secretary and auditor, respectively.

Those who indicated interest in the positions were Ahmed Kaigama, from News Agency of Nigeria, as Vice Chairman, Danjuma Sarakuna Sale from BRC as Treasurer, Salisu Bala Halliru from BATV as Financial Secretary and Ismail Isyaka Wunti from Globe FM Radio Nigeria as Auditor.

He further explained that the four contestants having satisfied all the election requirements were elected and returned unopposed.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Bauchi State NUJ chairman, Comrade Umar Saidu commended the committee for a job well done and a well-coordinated and very transparent processes of elections.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: Conte bans four Tottenham players from training

Nigerian govt vows not to interfere in Ekweremadu’s...

Zelensky warns of nuclear disaster in Russia-Ukraine war

Insecurity: Nigerian Army conducts mechanised training for cadet...

Transfer: Ralf Rangnick warns top striker against joining...

Imo community protests abandonment, demands 50% of N70bn...

Sierra Leone: 30 policemen, civilians killed in protest...

Niger gov, Bello reshuffles cabinet

Police arrest herdsmen who allegedly lured, killed man...

Ortom mourns frontline journalist John Chiahemen

Leave a Reply