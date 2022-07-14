Home NEWS Bauchi NNPP exco rejects State Chairman’s suspension
Bauchi NNPP exco rejects State Chairman’s suspension

The Bauchi State Working Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has rejected the suspension of its State chairman, Alhaji Sani Shehu Sanin Mallam by the North East Zonal Secretary of the Party, Babayo Liman.

Speaking in Bauchi on Wednesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Secretariat, the State Legal Adviser of the Party, Barrister Mohammed Mohammed stated the action of the Zonal Secretary was unconstitutional, null and void.

He said “Liman and his cohorts didn’t follow due process”, and had no constitutional right to suspend any member of the executive.

Mohammed said, “If any member of the State Executive Committee of the party is accused of any wrongdoing, a disciplinary committee must be set up to investigate, give the accused fair hearing by giving him the opportunity to defend himself and submit recommendations before taking any action and they didn’t do anything like that.

“Since nothing was done to authenticate their action, it is null and void we the executives are with our chairman and we will not allow unconstitutional action of any member to cause confusion in the party.”

He reaffirmed that Sani Shehu Sanin Mallam remains the Chairman of NNPP in Bauchi State.

