Home NEWS Bauchi Deputy Gov, Tela clears air on resignation
NEWSNews Africa

Bauchi Deputy Gov, Tela clears air on resignation

by News
0 views
bauchi-deputy-gov,-tela-clears-air-on-resignation

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, has debunked reports that he resigned his position.

Tela made this known in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Sani Mu’azu Ilelah.

He described the viral social media report making the rounds as a figment of the imagination of the author.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we would like to assure the peace loving and hard-working people of Bauchi State, in particular and the nation in general, that Sen. Baba Tela has not resigned as the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.

“His Excellency, the deputy Governor, remains committed to the objectives and ideas of the Government of Bauchi State under the able leadership of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (Kauran Bauchi),” the statement said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

ASUU strike: NLC moves to force FG, lecturers...

Toolz reacts as Funke Akindele, husband split

PVC: Ikorodu residents call for relocation of INEC...

Adamawa 2023: Binani names Ganama as running mate

Nigeria, Portugal to sign 10 MoUs on investment,...

INEC extends PVC registration, issues warning to APC,...

Two armed robbers sentenced to death in Akwa...

Buhari laments coup in African countries

Factors to consider before choosing a career –...

ECWA church clarifies report it forced 21 Muslims...

Leave a Reply