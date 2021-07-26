‘Batwoman’: Nick Creegan Joins Season 3 As New Series Regular – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Another new character is heading to Gotham for the third season of Batwoman. Nick Creegan has been cast as a new series regular opposite Javicia Leslie in the CW drama series.

Creegan will play Marquis Jet. A sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, Marquis is too charming for his own good and wields his power with a ne’er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

He joins recently announced new series regular Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya.

In the June 27 Season 2 finale, Ryan Wilder (Leslie) has fully taken up the mantle of Batwoman with Kate Kane leaving Gotham in a search for her long-missing cousin Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). It also was revealed that Ryan’s biological mother, who was believed to have died in childbirth, is actually alive.

In addition to Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson also star; original cast member Dougray Scott recently left the series. Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Creegan is coming off a season-long arc as Richie Wheatley, Jr., the troubled son of Richie Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) on NBC’s hit series Law & Order: Organized Crime. He also recurred on the first season of OWN’s David Makes Man. He’s next set to shoot a starring role in adventure comedy Good Egg, alongside Andrea Londo, Joel Johnstone and Yara Martinez. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Tact Media.