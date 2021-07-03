Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available to download for all Android users – gizmochina

If you are a gamer and missed out on all the madness for the BGMI game in the past week, then today is the day to cheer up. Battlegrounds Mobile India a.k.a PUBG Mobile game is officially available for all Android users. No pre-registration, no waiting, the game is live, and you can simply download it and start having chicken dinner.

Initially, the game was up for pre-registrations, later it was available for beta testers, and now, the game is available for all without any pre-registrations.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG mobile specially designed to bypass its Indian ban. The mobile game comes with a cleaner experience for Indian gamers. It is worth noting that it is only 700MB in size but still has all the bells and whistles from the original PUBG game.

As you have clicked on this article, you are already aware of the game, and you cannot wait to download and install it on your smartphone. Here are a few steps to download and install the game.

You can follow these steps to get back the old PUBG Mobile data

Go to Playstore, search for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Install the game

A message will pop up asking for Account Data Transfer

Agree/YES to the pop-ups

Log In via Twitter/Facebook for old PUBG Data transfer

The old PUBG Mobile data will be automatically transferred

Enjoy the game!

Unfortunately, the game is only available for Android users as of now, but we can expect it to arrive on iOS sometime later this year.

