Battlefield-Like World War 3 Finally Reveals Overhauled Gameplay – Screen Rant

Following an extended hiatus, developer The Farm 51 is at last showcasing the major overhaul coming to its free-to-play Battlefield-like World War 3.

World War 3, a free-to-play game that takes strong cues from the Battlefield series, finally resurfaces with brand new gameplay from its nearly year-long overhaul. Where Battlefield 2042 is straying further away from realism in favor of moment-to-moment gameplay over the years, developer The Farm 51 claims World War 3 aims for as much realism as possible without compromising gameplay. Developer The Farm 51 released its attempt to capture modern warfare’s chaos in early access back in 2018. Reviews on Steam are currently mixed, with many complaining about stiff animations and movement.

In association with military contractors, World War 3 uses realistic engagements as a core game design pillar. That realism even branches into customization, with decisions like armor placement sometimes making the difference between death and survival. The game offers a robust customization system for the players’ characters, weapons, and vehicles, and the open, Battlefield-style maps are treated with the same level of detail. Each location is an earnest attempt to recreate its real-world counterpart accurately. Additionally, each round of World War 3 plays into a metagame similar to For Honor’s, where bonuses are given to players if their faction controls a certain portion of the world map.

Announced by a new development update trailer, World War 3 has a new update coming in July that changes existing systems and adds new ones. One of the most extensive improvements is a change to movement and animations. Players can now slide under and vault over obstacles or change positions while prone. Another prominent feature is the addition of a backpack system, which operates similar to Battlefield 2042’s new Plus system, allowing players to make changes to their weapon loadout on the fly at any time during a match. How the two systems will compare to each other will be interesting to see.

The Farm 51 calls its approach “playable realism,” providing realistic warfare and tactics while keeping the gameplay fluid. With that in mind, maps will also receive updates to provide more exciting locations while adhering to real-world geographical data. Vehicle handling has been improved and has more realistic effects like shattering cameras on a tank when damaged. In addition to the handling improvements, more vehicle variations and options are in development. World War 3 will add new equipment and gadgets like flashbangs, poison grenades, and more too with the update.

While this update is substantial, there is even more in the works. According to the roadmap on the official World War 3 website, the developers are currently expanding its war theater to Asian countries and adding a new “tactical-royale” game mode called Recon. Other updates coming to World War 3 could be another engine update. The game currently runs on Unreal Engine 4 and will more than likely transition to Unreal Engine 5 whenever it releases.

World War 3 has a lot going for it to potentially be a proper contender against the newest iteration of Battlefield. An exact date for the new update is not known as of this writing, but it is expected to release before the end of the month. The last major update was nearly a year prior, but it seems that The Farm 51 is ready to get back on track with World War 3‘s free update schedule.

World War 3 is in early access development for PC.

Source: World War 3/YouTube, The Farm 51





