Battlefield 2042: Game Will Support New Tech To Improve Frame Rate and Latency – GIVEMESPORT

Battlefield 2042 will be using some new tech to improve the frame rate and latency for the new release in the popular franchise.

It was great news when it was revealed that Battlefield will be taking gaming fans into a futuristic world, and the trailer introduced players to new features like robot dogs.

Many were pleasantly surprised when the game revealed this, and gamers do not have to wait long now for the game to be released.

However the game would receive a lot of issues if there were latency and frame rate issues, and this news is definitely a huge bonus for those waiting for Battlefield 2042 to come out.

Battlefield is getting Nvidia Tech To Improve Their Frame Rate and Latency

It was revealed by EA and tech company Nvidia that the PC version of the game will be using DLSS and Reflex in order to make sure there are no frame rate and latency issues.

Nvidia is great at sorting out these issues, and they have a toolkit which measures latency and can measure it in milliseconds, while they also have tech to make images look and appear in higher resolution.

With other huge games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Fortnite using this tech, it seems like a huge step for Battlefield.

There is one minor issue however and that is to do with Nvidia DLSS. In order to use this function, you need to make sure your PC has a Nvidia RTX graphics card. These are very expensive to come by and cost hundreds of pounds. You can buy one here.

Despite this little issue, the news is still great to hear as it shows developers EA want to get the best out of their game and make sure it is as good as possible for its players.

