battle-of-curves:-zicsaloma’s-‘angelica’-competes-with-naturally-endowed-destiny-etiko-in-hilarious-photos

Comedian Zicsaloma recently got his followers rolling on the floor with laughter as he took to his social media page to share a post

The comedian’s female character was spotted looking jealously at the beautiful curve of Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko

Nigerians commented on Zicsaloma’s post as some chose him over the actress, while others went for Destiny

Comedian Isaac Aloma popularly called Zicsaloma has asked his followers to choose between him and actress Destiny Etiko.

The comedian took to his page to share some photos of himself and the Nollywood actress.

Comedian Zicsaloma shares hilarious photos with Destiny Etiko.

Photos: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Who is hotter?

Zicsaloma was dressed in his popular Angelica female character. Even though he has an artificial hip and chest, that did not deter him from competing with naturally-endowed Destiny.

Posing side by side with her, the funnyman told his followers to choose who is hotter between him and the actress.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

What fans had to say

jacquesjewels:

“Angelica all day everyday.”

amaka_obeke:

“B is hotter biko. I’ll say the truth, and it’ll set me free.”

heisfiyin_:

“B for sure no offence na truth I talk.”

pat_ceelove:

“Osheyyyyyyyyy.”

helenorokpohelen:

“No one can beat Angelica’s shape.”

tianawhiteskin:

“Who else If not the hottest Angelica….babeoku.”

lush_herbals:

“You get hips pass her self.”

alphawoman__8:

“The way Destiny looked at Angelica like wetin be this.”

Playing the female character

. earlier reported that the comedian’s big break was during the lockdown in 2020 when he discovered TikTok even though he has not always been funny.

It was on TikTok he discovered some distinct qualities, like his facial expressions which crack people up in every video.

Zicsaloma noted that he realised after some time on the app that people related more with his videos where he played female characters, they found them funnier and he decided to build his content around it.

Source: .