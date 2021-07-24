Batman The Long Halloween Part Two ‘Flips the Script’ On the Graphic Novel, Troy Baker Says – IGN – IGN

San Diego Comic-Con hosted an hour-long panel for the upcoming DC Animated film Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. The panel included screenwriter Tim Sheridan, and actors Jensen Ackles, Katee Sackhoff, Julie Nathanson, and Troy Baker, the latter shared how excited he was about some of the changes in the animated film when adapting the graphic novel.

Baker, who voices the Joker in the film, said adapting The Long Halloween as a two-part animated film was so unexpected, calling the original graphic novel one for the “die-hards.” The creative teams who work on the DC animated films don’t always make straight adaptations, sometimes controversially, and Baker says this is the case for The Long Halloween as well.

“[The Long Halloween] flips the script on a lot it,” Baker says. “It changes the relationship between Harvey and Batman, it changes the relationship between Selena Kyle and Bruce and leans into all of the things we want from them.”

In the original graphic novel, Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle are already acquainted through their non-masked identities, but the animated adaptation makes it clear these characters are closer than that. Meanwhile, Harvey and Batman have a strained alliance where both are trying to stop the Holiday Killer. But diving deeper into that relationship will wade into pretty spoiler-heavy territories.

It remains to be seen exactly what script-flips Baker is referring to when the second part of The Long Halloween is released next week. Ackles will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne and Batman, Nathanson will reprise her role as Harvey’s wife Gilda Dent, and Sackhoff joins the cast to voice Poison Ivy.

Matt T.M. Kim is IGN’s News Editor.