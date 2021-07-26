Batman Fan Shows Off Incredible Arkham Knight Cosplay | Game Rant – GameRant

Players are unaware of who the Arkham Knight is as he debuts in Batman: Arkham Knight. All players know in the beginning act of Batman: Arkham Knight is that this brand new villain and Batman share a significant history together, with the Arkham Knight having insight into many of Batman’s strategies. Hints and teases are shared during dialogue throughout ACE Chemicals about the Arkham Knight’s identity, and fans may arrive at their own conclusions as to who he is before it is ultimately revealed. Please note that this article will have some SPOILERS for Batman: Arkham Knight.

It is not learned until much later in Batman Arkham Knight that Jason Todd, Batman’s previous apprentice and crime-fighting ward, is the Arkham Knight. Fans may be familiar with Batman: Arkham Knight‘s treatment of Jason Todd, where the character becomes Red Hood. Batman: Arkham Knight attempts to subvert the player’s expectations with a twist on what happens to the character, though his origins and rage remain the same. While Scarecrow is Batman: Arkham Knight‘s primary antagonist, the Arkham Knight poses a large threat and his forces are responsible for many of the game’s Most Wanted side missions. Recently, a fan has produced a stunning cosplay of the character.

The fan, who goes by jmweissman, shares an impressively life-like cosplay of Batman: Arkham Knight‘s titular antagonist. At first glance, fans had believed that the cosplayer’s suit image was a screenshot image from the game. Arkham Knight’s outfit is a heavily armored and militaristic take on Batman’s silhouette. As far as the actual production and creation of the cosplayer’s suit, jmweissman explains that they used 3D printing to create the armor with PLA plastic. The suit is a remarkable effort, particularly since jmweissman also “bought all of the clothes and accessories and painted them” themselves.

Finishing the outfit took jmweissman “about 6 months,” with design alterations made to the pouches to “pay more homage to Joker.” The helmet features a HUD visor within its holographic faceplate, and the “A” chest insignia represents Arkham Asylum, where Jason was kept and tortured. Some fans are unhappy with this treatment, believing that Jason’s character was reinvented too closely to his Red Hood alter ego. Still, fans get to see him transition into Red Hood at the end of the game, where he becomes more of an altruistic vigilante while still using firearms in Batman: Arkham Knight‘s Red Hood DLC.

Gotham City’s island boroughs are invaded and occupied by the Arkham Knight’s sizeable militia forces, which include automated drones and tanks. Fan consensus has also decided that these enemies, along with the Batmobile’s involvement combatting them, is Batman: Arkham Knight‘s most disappointing feature. However, some fans are intrigued by the character’s reiteration and continue to celebrate the Arkham Knight’s unique suit design in Batman: Arkham Knight.

Batman: Arkham Knight is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

MORE: Batman Adjacent Games Are Releasing Soon, but Why No Batman Games?





Email



Skyrim Player Has Genius Way to Level Up Lockpick Skill