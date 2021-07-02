Batley and Spen: Labour narrowly hold seat in by-election – BBC News

By Ella Wills & Paul Seddon

BBC News

image copyrightPA Media image caption Sir Keir Starmer with Batley and Spen’s new MP Kim Leadbeater

Labour’s Kim Leadbeater has narrowly won the Batley and Spen by-election with a majority of 323.

Ms Leadbeater, who took the seat with 13,296 votes, said voters had “rejected division” and “voted for hope”.

The result was welcomed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, after recent by-election and local election defeats for his party.

The campaign in West Yorkshire was marred by acrimony, personal abuse and allegations of dirty tricks.

Sir Keir welcomed the “fantastic result,” adding that Ms Leadbeater “ran a positive campaign of hope, in the face of division”.

The result means Ms Leadbeater now represents the seat previously held by her sister Jo Cox, who was murdered in the constituency in 2016.

Turnout was 47.6%, with some 37,786 verified ballots cast out of a total electorate of 79,373, Kirklees Council said.

Sixteen candidates ran in the by-election, including the former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway.

Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson came second with 12,973, and Mr Galloway third with 8,264.

Speaking outside the count, Mr Galloway said he would apply to have the result set aside by the courts.

The Batley and Spen contest was seen as an important test for leader Sir Keir, who, it had been reported, may have faced a challenge from his deputy Angela Rayner if the party lost another northern English constituency to the Tories.

In another by-election in May the Conservatives took Hartlepool, a once rock-solid Labour seat, with a majority of almost 7,000 votes.