basketball-shooting-robot-can’t-miss,-steals-show-during-usa-vs-france

‘I recommend you take the vaccine’ – Donald Trump

He also spoke out against New Zealander Laurel Hubbard, who is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games after she was selected for the New Zealand team in the women’s super-heavyweight 87+kg category.Trump referred to Hubbard as ‘he’, while voicing disapproval over her inclusion in the women’s section of the Games. “Men are being allowed to compete in women’s sports, how do you like that? Think of that, how fair is that? Did you see the weightlifter? I hate to tell you this, women, but he shattered your long standing record. This guy gets up, boom boom. Like a nine year record. Sonny a nine year record, boom. Did he do it with one hand, you know? It’s so unfair.”Trump also repeated his false claim that he lost the 2020 election due to fraud.