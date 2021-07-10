Home News Africa Barty Wins First Winbledon Title
Barty Wins First Winbledon Title

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her first Wimbledon title by beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

Barty used a fast start to seize the momentum against a shaky Pliskova and then overcame a wobble of her own to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead.

Barty served for the match at 6-5 in the second set but made several forehand errors to let Pliskova back in the match. The Australian then took a 3-0 lead in the third set and held serve the rest of the way.

It is Barty’s second Grand Slam title. She also won the 2019 French Open.

It was Pliskova’s second Grand Slam final. She was runner-up at the 2016 U.S Open.

