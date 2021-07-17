Barrow transport festival ‘ray of sunshine’ hope – BBC News

image copyrightBarrow BID image caption A range of vintage vehicles will be on display around the town

A festival celebrating vehicles of yesteryear is taking place in Cumbria.

The Barrow-in-Furness event has brought classic and vintage cars, buses and motorcycles to the streets of the town.

It also marks the 175th anniversary of the local railway line, which was pivotal to the town’s growth, with a range of train-related activities.

Organisers, the Barrow Business Improvement District (BID), say they hope the day will be a “ray of sunshine in a dark year”.

The Furness Line was the catalyst for Barrow becoming one the fastest growing towns in the 1850s following the discovery of large haematite deposits.

One of the oldest working steam trains in the UK – the No. 20 Steam Train – is on display at the Dock Museum in the town.

Colin Garnett, Barrow BID manager, said: “We know that town centre businesses have had a hard 18 months and people are enthusiastic to get back to normal and start to enjoy life again.

“We hope that the Festival of Transport will be a ray of sunlight in a hard year.”

He added: “We also hope that people will still be aware of the need to social distance and enjoy the event carefully.”

