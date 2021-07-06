BarnBridge unveils application to maintain portfolio weightings of ERC-20 tokens – Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance protocol BarnBridge has introduced an application that allows users to automate position management between Ethereum-based assets.

On July 5, BarnBridge announced its second application, dubbed “SMART Exposure.” The application enables users to passively maintain a particular weighting between the assets in a specific ERC-20 token pair through automatic rebalancing.

The application has been launched on the Ethereum mainnet with support for wrapped Ethereum (WETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and USD Coin (USDC) in pairings weighted to 75/25 or 50/50 ratios. It will also be deployed on the Polygon Network in the coming weeks.

We’re excited to announce the launch of our second application, SMART Exposure SE is launching with support for WETH, WBTC, and USDC in 75/25, 50/50, 25/75 configurations. Follow the link to try it out, and continue reading to learn more:https://t.co/rcMOhK2KJu pic.twitter.com/vCRh9OjqJg — BarnBridgΞ (@Barn_Bridge) July 5, 2021

The protocol explained that the functionality is possible because SMART Exposure maintains its own asset pools.

Each exposure ratio is represented by a fungible ERC-20 token with its own ticker, allowing the positions to be traded on secondary markets, or potentially used as collateral in other protocols. BarnBridge stated:

“We expect SMART Exposure to serve as a key building block for structured products incorporating assets from other BarnBridge products in the future. Today, it offers an efficient passive treasury management solution as well as tokenized versions of popular ratios.”

BarnBridge, officially launched in September 2020, is a derivatives protocol focused on structured stablecoin lending products. It aims to facilitate the transition to DeFi by addressing some key aspects of institutional activity, such as risk management and access to fixed income instruments.

According to DefiLlama, BarnBridge has a total value locked of $294 million at the time of writing.