Barcelona’s Jules Kounde hits out at fixture schedule after injury blow

Barcelona faced off with Valencia on Saturday evening in a La Liga clash.

Barcelona came away with a 1-0 win thanks to an injury-time winner from Robert Lewandowski.

However, it was not all good news for Barcelona, who are now back top of La Liga, on Saturday.

Jules Kounde picked up an injury vs Valencia and was forced off. Kounde had to leave the pitch after suffering what looked like a hamstring strain during Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Valencia on Saturday. Eric Garcia also limped off after suffering an injury.

Kounde is the latest in a growing line of players to criticise the jam-packed schedule heading into the World Cup. Barcelona still have three games in eight days to squeeze in before the tournament gets underway later this month.

And now, the Frenchman has hit out at the number of games he is having to play.

Speaking to L’Equipe, the defender said, “I think it’s just an overload, nothing serious. They (the organisers) should think a little more about the players. There are a lot of matches. We are sliding down a crazy path, wanting to play so many matches. But those at the top are obviously not worried.”

If Kounde and Garcia’s injuries are serious, Barcelona will be without three of their main centre-backs as Ronald Araujo is also missing and likely to be out until after the World Cup.

