Barcelona target Dortmund youngster & want to offload four players

Reports coming from Spain claim that Liverpool appear to be the best-positioned club to sign him, with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, who has been hugely convinced by his performance at his previous club.

However, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also seem determined to enter the shortlist for the young star.

Moukoko has been on Dortmund’s books since 2016 and is now a regular feature for their senior side.

The 17-year-old has scored four and assisted three in 10 Bundesliga ties this season whilst playing up top.

At under-17 level, meanwhile, he scored 90 goals and assisted 16 in just 56 games. Moukoko is out of contract with Dortmund at the end of the current season, so he could sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January.

Elsewhere on the Barcelona front, according to ESPN, Barcelona are working to offload experienced quartet Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets next summer.

Busquets’ current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the veteran midfielder is widely tipped to go leave a free transfer, with a host of MLS clubs apparently interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, Pique and Alba both have lost their starting spots this season, and there has been much conjecture about their futures at Camp Nou. Sergio Roberto only signed a one-year extension and looks set to leave next year.

