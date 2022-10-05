Barcelona star criticised during Inter match

Barcelona headed into the match sat second in their group with three points after two games.

Inter Milan were also on three points, but were third due to their worse goal difference.

So, with the two European powerhouses facing off twice in the next week, it was important Barcelona picked up a win to boost their chances of making it out of their group alongside Bayern Munich.

At the time of writing, though, it is Inter Milan who boast a 1-0 lead.

Barca dominated possession in the first 45, but were unable to make their time on the ball count.

And in the 47th minute, Hakan Calhanogu opened the scoring for the Serie A outfit.

Following a dismal first half, several Barcelona players came in for criticism online, including former Leeds United winger, Raphinha.

However, much of the criticism online was directed at Marcos Alonso, with just some of the reaction shown below:

Marcos Alonso is slow as fuck

😭😂😂😭

— Mmilioma 💙❤️ (@Mmilioma_Jnr) October 4, 2022

Xavi is becoming predictable. Dembele depends on his pace too much. He needs to change things. I am not sure why Alonso starts.

— Erons (@eeromz) October 4, 2022

Take raphinha off please, it’s not been his game. Same with Gavi and Alonso.

— Genesis David (@iam_genesiis) October 4, 2022

Marco alonso esta igual de lento que yo

— daemon (@wallace2161) October 4, 2022

Everything is so slow…. Dembeles final ball has been awful… alonso is shit

— BGroggs (@BrendenGroggel) October 4, 2022

Alonso make runs for God’s sake!!

— INNOVATOR of AFRIKA (@InnovatorYK) October 4, 2022

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk betting tips: Champions League preview, predictions and odds

Ajax vs Napoli betting tips: Champions League preview, predictions and odds

–