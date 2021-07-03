barcelona-set-to-offload-star-to-ac-milan-to-help-raise-funds-for-messi’s-new-deal

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a loan move from Barcelona to AC Milan after recovering from a knee injury

The 29-year-old has been struggling to hit top form for La Blaugrana since his famous transfer from Liverpool back in 2018

The Brazil international managed to make 14 appearances for Ronald Koeman’s men last campaign

The Rossoneri have also been linked with Everton midfielder James Rodriguez who has spent just a season in the Premier League

Barcelona are ready to offer Philippe Coutinho on a loan to Serie A giants to AC Milan as the Rossoneri are looking for Hakan Calhanoglu’s replacement, Daily Mail.

The Brazilian midfielder could only manage to play 14 times for the Camp Nou outfit before suffering a serious injury in December that kept him out for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, La Blaugrana are also looking to cut down on their wage bill to potentially help fund Lionel Messi’s new lucrative contract, Mundo Deportivo claim.

The 29-year-old is currently under going recovery in his native home in Brazil hoping to get into full fitness ahead of the new season.

Italian news media outfit Tuttosport claim Milan have contacted Coutinho as well as Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

Philippe Coutinho going on loan to AC Milan will help cut down on Barcelona’s wages.

The San Siro outfit finished second in Serie A last season and returned the Champions League after an eight-year absence.

Coutinho played 12 La Liga games and scored two goals as well as one Champions League notching up one goal last season.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Brazil look like retaining the Copa America title after booking their passage into the semi-finals following a 1-0 win over Chile, Guardian.

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paquetá scored the only goal of the game in the opening minutes of the second half.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Brazil got things into gear as Paqueta played a scrappy one-two with Neymar then out-muscled Gary Medel to score from close range.

Things got worse for the Samba Boys as they were reduced to ten men when Gabriel Jesus was shown a straight red card for his high boot on Eugenio Mena as the Chilean defender went tumbling to the ground.

