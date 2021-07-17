barcelona-set-to-make-u-turn-and-offer-world-cup-winner-an-improved-contract-this-summer

Barcelona might be willing to hand Ousmane Dembele a new deal in order not to lose him for free next summer

The World Cup winner’s current deal at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2022 but might land a new deal before the season starts

Meanwhile, he has been ruled out of action for about four months or more after undergoing a knee injury

Ousmane Dembele may have earned himself a chance to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer having already been listed among players for sale by the club.

The Catalans are trying to reduce their wage bill in a way that can accommodate Lionel Messi’s new contract by offloading some top stars.

Sources claim Barca were ready to sell the Frenchman before the start of Euro 2020 last month but the forward’s latest injury may have turned everything upside down.

Ousmane Dembele during one of France’s training sessions at Euro 2020.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/bioreports

Source: Getty Images

Dembele picked up a knee injury during the competition and he will miss four months of action after undergoing surgery.

Barcelona to offer Dembele a new deal

Meanwhile, Football Espana reports that the Camp Nou outfit is now ready to keep the World Cup winner as they might be lining up a new deal for him before he would be free to speak with other clubs next winter.

Dembele’s current deal with the Catalans expires next summer after joining them in 2017 in a deal of around €100 million or more.

Reports claim Barcelona are not willing to lose him for free, hence, the need to tie him down with a new contract this summer but he might be forced to accept a reduced salary in his new deal.

