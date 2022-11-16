Barcelona return? Robert Lewandowski wants to play with Lionel Messi

Open in new windowMessi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 from long-time club, Barcelona.

The Argentine went on to have a solid season, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 outings.

Such a record for the majority of players, especially at 34, would be very good. However, there were some that argued that Messi was not at his best.

In 2022/23, however, at the age of 35, Messi has hit the ground running. In 18 games for PSG, he has already scored 12 and assisted 14.

Proving he can still go at the age of 35, Barcelona fans would no doubt love to see Messi return to the Camp Nou at some point in the near future.

Messi is in the final year of his PSG contract, with the option of an extra year.

And now, current Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to play with the diminutive Argentine:

“Messi is absolutely brilliant with the amazing passes he plays to the striker,” Lewandowski said. “If you think about Messi, he has this brilliant connection with strikers. He knows how to put the ball into the box, between the lines… he’s the best in the world at that.

“I don’t know what’s going on right now, but for a striker, it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure.”

Lewandowski’s comments come on the back of Barca president Joan Laporta stating Messi is always welcome back at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to SPORT, the Barca president said: “Leo knows that at Barça he always has his home. But let me not talk about Leo because he is a player for another team and we would enter again into a series of statements and counter-statements that would not benefit us at all. He has a valid contract with a European club. I can only say that Leo has been the best player in the history of Barca.”

