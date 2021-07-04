Home NEWS Barcelona relieves two players of their jobs
NEWSNews Africa

Barcelona relieves two players of their jobs

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
barcelona-relieves-two-players-of-their-jobs

Barcelona has offered to release Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti from their contracts, Goal reports.

Manager Ronald Koeman has deemed the two as surplus to requirement ahead of the new season.

Pjanic, 31, only arrived from Juventus last summer in a deal worth €60 million. However, he started only six of the 13 LaLiga matches in which he featured last season.

Transfer: Barcelona midfielder, Miralem Pjanic’s preferred move revealed

Umtiti has failed to hold down a starting place since arriving from Lyon five years ago. The Frenchman also limited to just 13 league matches in 2020-21.

The Spanish giants will have to pay both players off, given Pjanic has three years left on his contract and Umtiti’s runs for another two seasons.

Barca will negotiate with them with the hope of convincing them to accept a compensation package. If they refuse the offer, the club will have to pay them the full salary for the rest of their contracts.

The Catalan club is trying to free up space in the squad and their budget.

Barcelona offer Miralem Pjanic in exchange deal for Chelsea star

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

FCT Minister, Bello promises support to High Court...

PSG offer ‘clubless’ Messi huge deal

NCC surpasses revenue projectIon, makes N150bn in 5...

CDHR secures conviction of 35yr old man, Pender...

Oduduwa, Biafra: Nigeria has collapsed, new nation coming...

Euro 2020: Mourinho names England player who is...

Plane crashes, kills all passengers, crew on board...

Bandits kill seven abductees in Kaduna, says Commissioner...

Photostory: Police parade agitators arrested at Lagos Yoruba...

Buni’s appointment as APC chairman, violation of party...

Leave a Reply