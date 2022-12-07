Barcelona plot ‘low price’ move for ‘awakened’ Arsenal star as ‘real market opportunity’ emerges

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly ‘very attentive’ to Gabriel Martinelli’s situation at Arsenal with his contract due to expire in 2src24.

The Gunners will have to get a wriggle on if they want to keep some of their recent standout performers.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are also out of contract in 2src24. All three young players have been integral to Arsenal’s success so far this season.

Martinelli was signed by Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano in 2src19 and he has overcome injury issues to shine in the Premier League.

His performances stepped up last term as the Gunners narrowly missed out on the Champions League, and he has kicked on this season under Mikel Arteta.

Martinelli’s form has even earned him a World Cup spot and he made his tournament debut in the group stages in Qatar.

Given how well he is performing, it comes as no surprise that the 21-year-old is being linked with a move elsewhere.

Last month, it was reported that Ligue 1 giants PSG are tracking his progress, but Arsenal are holding firm and have insisted that a bid of €6srcm is needed to prise him away from the club.

Now Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that FC Barcelona are also ‘very attentive’ to Martinelli’s progress at Arsenal.

It is noted that he ‘could become a target’ next summer as, without an extension, he will be entering the final year of his contract.

Barcelona are said to be aware that they will need to improve their attack before next season and Martinez is one player they are ‘watching closely’.

The La Liga side are aware of his capabilities and that he has ‘awakened his scoring nose’.

While Martinelli is ‘comfortable in London’, he ‘knows of the interest’ from Barcelona.

The report adds that Barcelona will position themselves to sign Martinelli if he does not pen a contract extension.

It is even suggested that the prospect of signing Martinelli for a ‘low price’ in 2src23 is ‘very interesting’.

Sport do note though that Martinelli and Arsenal have a ‘good’ relationship with talks underway over a new four-year deal.

Though his situation could easily alter, supporters of Arsenal should not be too fearful quite yet. Fabrizio Romano reported back in October that Martinelli “wants to stay”.

“I think he could extend his stay further. Martinelli spoke to the English press after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool and he confirmed his intentions very clearly – he wants to stay at Arsenal. His agents are already in discussions over a new contract.

“Arsenal want to extend him and Bukayo Saka – another top young player who’s very happy with everything at Arsenal.

“The project looks fantastic and this is why Saka and Martinelli both want to continue. Work is in progress on both players to determine the salary and the length of the deals.”

-: Transfer gossip… Arsenal ask about Bayern star as Man Utd hear Gakpo price