barcelona-offer-lionel-messi-new-ridiculous-contract-and-potential-david-beckham-link-up

Lionel Messi has been offered a mouthwatering contract at Spanish club Barcelona that is almost impossible to reject

The Argentine captain’s contract with the Spanish club has expired at the end of June amid rumours he is set to leave

A fresh 10-year-contract has just been made available to the 34-year-old by the Catalan Giants to see him earn £206million

Spanish giants Barcelona are offering yet another staggering contract to Lionel Messi which will see the Argentine earn to the tune of £206million.

There are rumours that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could leave the club this month and the Catalan giants are doing everything to tie him down.

Messi officially became a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June and he is currently away Brazil helping Argentina at the ongoing Copa America.

Lionel Messi offered new huge Barcelona contract.

Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

La Liga giants are making efforts in keeping their greatest ever player and a report via Mirror as cited by 90min claims new contract will see Messi earn around £206million over the next four years.

It further stated that the 34-year-old will depart the Camp Nou outfit in 2023 to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami in 2023, where he is billed to feature for two seasons before retiring.

Last month, Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated that deal to complete Messi’s signing was almost sealed. He said:

“I am sure that he appreciates the effort we are making, and I think that he is excited and motivated by the project we are building.

“For Leo, it is not about money, it is about the team and its chances of winning. Leo, above all, wants to feel comfortable, to feel appreciated. And then to win.”

Messi sets Copa America on fire

Messi inspired Argentina to the semifinal of this year’s Copa America competition after scoring one and assisting two other goals in their quarterfinal triumph over Ecuador.

The superstar is still chasing his first title with La Albiceleste since he broke into the senior team in 2005.

Although he has powered them to the finals of major competitions, the best he has settled for was a silver medal at both the World Cup and the South American championship.

. earlier reported that Lionel Messi edges closer to overtaking Brazil legend Pele’s international goals record after netting 76th Argentine goal in their Copa America quarterfinal victory over Ecuador.

The 34-year-old needed just two more goals to become the player with the most goals in the South American while Neymar is also eyeing the top spot as he currently has 68 goals for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the current join top scorer at the international level with Iranian’s Ali Daei as they both have 109 goals each as reported by GiveMeSport.

