Barcelona injury latest: Kounde, Dembele, De Jong & Memphis

Updates on the wellbeing of a quartet of Barcelona stars have been provided online.

For those not aware, the Blaugrana, despite not taking to the pitch, endured a night to forget on Thursday.

This came as, remarkably, no fewer than four members of Xavi Hernandez’s squad were forced into premature departures from the action whilst on international duty.

The players in question? Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembele, and Netherlands pair Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.

And now, as alluded to above, an insight into the extent of the problems picked up by each Barca star has been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Javi Miguel of Diario AS.

Miguel points towards the situations of Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele being altogether unconcerning, with both expected to remain with their respective national squads over the coming week.

The news regarding Jules Kounde and Memphis Depay, on the other hand, is less positive.

Both players are in line for immediate returns to Catalunya, where they will undergo a round of medical tests over the coming days, to ascertain the extent of their respective muscular problems.

❗️Cases of Frenkie and Dembele are less worrying. They both will be staying with their national teams respectively, while Kounde and Memphis will soon return to Barcelona and undergo more medical tests to find out the exact extent of their injuries. @fansjavimiguel #FCB 🚑

— Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) September 22, 2022

-:

‘Ahead of schedule’ – Manchester United director runs the rule on summer transfer window and makes January prediction

Arsenal in talks over 17m January move for the ‘next Thomas Muller’

–