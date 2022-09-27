Barcelona career ´a dream´ for Gavi after penning long-term deal

Gavi said his Barcelona career is “a dream” after he signed a four-year extension to keep him at Camp Nou through to the end of June 2src26.

The 18-year-old’s fresh deal with the Blaugrana was officially confirmed earlier this week.

Gavi made 47 appearances last term for Barca, scoring two goals to help Xavi’s side return to the upper echelons of LaLiga, and the teenager is set to feature in Spain’s World Cup squad.

Speaking at a press conference to officially announce his new contract, Gavi spoke of the honour of playing for Barca after coming through their famous academy, La Masia.

“I’m very happy,” he stated. “I have always wanted to succeed at Barca. My family, my representative and I have been clear that we wanted to succeed here.

“Scoring goals wearing this shirt in front of the best fans in the world is a dream. I try to take it as normal as possible, [and] at La Masia, they helped me a lot.

“La Masia is something unique, and I am grateful to everyone. The chefs, the teachers, the coaches, everyone. They taught me to work and to be humble.”

Asked for a favourite moment so far with the club, Gavi was swift to answer: “The day I scored my first goal for Barca’s first team will always stay with me.”

Today will be a great day pic.twitter.com/71mzErdxmn

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 15, 2src22