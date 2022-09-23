Home SPORTS Barcelona announce Kounde deal after seeing off competition from Chelsea
Barcelona announce Kounde deal after seeing off competition from Chelsea

Barcelona announce Kounde deal after seeing off competition from Chelsea

Barcelona have announced they have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with the Blaugrana seeing off competition from Chelsea.

Kounde, who has starred for Sevilla since arriving from Bordeaux in 2src19, seemed set to join Chelsea after also being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge throughout the 2src21 transfer window.

However, despite Barcelona reportedly failing to match Chelsea’s offer of £55million (€65m) for the 23-year-old, the Blaugrana had been touted as Kounde’s preferred destination.

On Thursday, they announced a deal is now in place with Sevilla for the transfer of the France international, with the move subject to a medical.

Kounde ranked first in duels won (169), second in blocks (17) and second in headed clearances (56) among Sevilla players in LaLiga last season.

His arrival represents another major coup for Barca, who have already strengthened their backline by signing Andreas Christensen, as well as completing marquee deals for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, after bringing in free agent Franck Kessie.

Meanwhile, missing out on Kounde’s signature will be another source of frustration for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, with the Blues struggling throughout a pre-season tour of the United States and also being turned down by Raphinha, who favoured a move to Camp Nou.

Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso continue to be strongly linked with moves to Barca.

