The contract of Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace is well in its final season, and as its expiration date at the end of June next year approaches, the winger is certain to attract more attention with each passing day. The 29-year-old winger will be allowed to negotiate with clubs outside England from the turn of the year, and according to the Evening Standard, Juventus and Barcelona are watching the situation closely with a view of taking advantage of it to boost their attacking ranks.

Zaha joined Palace initially on loan from Manchester United in the summer of 2src14, and the deal was made permanent the following winter. Since then, he’s gone on to wear the Eagles shirt on 441 occasions, scoring 88 goals and chipping in with 74 assists as well. He remains an important player for Patrick Vieira’s side this season, and his potential departure at the end of the season would leave a gaping hole in the team which would certainly need filling.

