Home Business Barbershops Are Enlisted in Covid-19 Vaccine Push
Business

Barbershops Are Enlisted in Covid-19 Vaccine Push

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
barbershops-are-enlisted-in-covid-19-vaccine-push

Some customers at the barbershop Mike Brown manages in Hyattsville, Md., say they don’t plan to get a coronavirus vaccine. They say that the vaccine doesn’t work, or that they have heard Covid-19 is a hoax.

Mr. Brown’s Shop Spa just outside Washington, D.C., is part of a national initiative that’s enlisting Black barbers and stylists to combat vaccine hesitancy. He listens—then talks about how the vaccines have been proven to work.

“I use my platform to advocate for truth and dispel myths,” said Mr. Brown, who has also held a vaccination clinic in his shop. “I’ve gotten about 60% of my clients to get vaccinated,” he said.

The Biden administration is building on the barbershop vaccination effort as it steps up such community efforts, trying to reach people reluctant to get the vaccine. The White House has acknowledged that it’s falling short of its goal of getting at least one shot into the arms of 70% of Americans by July 4. Only about 60% of Americans are partially or fully vaccinated. One reason behind the shortfall is vaccine hesitancy and barriers to accessing the vaccine that can disproportionately affect the Black community.

The barbershop program, dubbed “Shots at the Shop,” is described by administration officials as critical for reaching vaccine holdouts and easing barriers to access.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gannett Invests to Build Up Product-Review Site

Amusement Parks Woo Teen Workers With Perks

For Some Millennials, a Starter Home Is Hard...

Ethereum Active Addresses Surpassed Bitcoin’s, for the First...

OPEC+ Crisis Deepens as UAE and Saudis Refuse...

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Hits The Dyno With...

MaxAB, the Egyptian B2B food and grocery delivery...

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the...

McColl’s Retail Says Morrisons Contract Won’t Be Affected...

KKR acquires seven highways assets from Global Infrastructure...

Leave a Reply