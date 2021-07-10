Barack Obama’s summer 2021 playlist features Drake, Lil Baby, Migos, H.E.R., SZA and Rihanna – REVOLT TV

Who knew former President Obama is a fan of Lil Baby? On Saturday (July 10), Obama kept a tradition he began during his presidency going as he released his summer playlist.

The eclectic assortment of both old and new songs includes “Straightenin” by Migos, “Desperado” by Rihanna, “Didn’t Cha Know” by Erykah Bada, “Allure” by JAY-Z, “Neighbors” by J. Cole and “Good Days” by SZA. “Wants and Needs” by Drake and Lil Baby, “Find A Way” by H.E.R. and Lil Baby plus Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” are also included on Barry O’s BBQ jams.

Throughout the years, Obama has managed to create playlists that included a wide variety of artists across different genres. He’s clearly a hip hop and old school R&B fan but he also enjoys artists like Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and Joni Mitchell. Similar to how he appealed to voters from various backgrounds in 2008 and 2012, Obama’s playlists seem to always do the same. They never lean too far in one musical direction.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” President Obama tweeted. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Last year, Obama revealed he does get help choosing the songs on some of his playlists. During an interview with Peter Hamby on the Snapchat Original show “Good Luck America,” he said, “My year-end playlist, those are the fresh cuts. And there I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year.”

“I’m constantly listening to their music. Sometimes by request and sometimes just because that’s what’s blaring in the house,” he added.

Obama’s summer playlist followed a tweet complete with the former commander-in-chief’s summer reading list. “At Night All Blood Is Black” by David Diop, “Land of Bug Numbers” by Te-Ping Chen, “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris and “Leave The World Behind” are among the list of eleven books he’s recently read.

Check out both lists below:

