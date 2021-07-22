Banks, brokerages, PSN, the Steam Store, and more are down in massive internet outage – The Verge

Many websites — including banking pages, brokerages, and gaming services — have been affected by what looks to be a major internet outage. As website owners and companies that run services that provide the backbone of the web scramble to solve the issue, consumers have been left unable to access services like Ally Bank, Fidelity, Sony’s PlayStation Network, Airbnb, and more. Several airline sites are also having issues: Delta, British Airways, and Southwest’s sites are all having major issues.

At the moment, it’s unclear what’s causing the outage, but Akamai, a content delivery network that hosts much of the internet, has confirmed to The Verge that it’s experiencing an outage and says that a fix is already rolling out. Both the New York Metro Transportation Authority and The Times of India have tweeted that their service outages are due to Akamai. Cloudflare’s CEO has chimed in to say that its service isn’t to blame. We’ve reached out to Oracle as well; its Oracle Cloud has also been mentioned as potentially having an issue.

Some of our digital services are currently affected due to an outage at Akamai, our content delivery network. We are working to get our services back as quickly as we can. — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 22, 2021

We are aware that some customers may be experiencing issues with our platforms. We are working urgently on resolving the issues. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your being a customer. — Fidelity Investments (@Fidelity) July 22, 2021

Gaming services have also been hit hard. DownDetector reports a spike of over 40,000 users who are having issues with the PlayStation Network, and the Steam store is also not currently functioning. DownDetector also reports issues with games like Fortnite and Call of Duty. Sony’s PSN status page acknowledged an issue shortly before we published this post: “PlayStation Network services are up and running, but there are external, internet-wide issues that might affect your experience,” the company wrote.

Some sites are displaying error messages, and some fail to load all together.

Pingdom’s live map shows that the issue is global.



As far as more essential services, a number of banks’ websites appear to be nonfunctional, and there are reports of 911 systems being down across multiple states. It is, however, unclear if the emergency services outage is related to the other web outages — the Sheriff’s Department of Grayson County, Virginia, reports that its 911 outage stems from a fiber cut.

Outages like this show that, while the web is decentralized in theory, many major sites’ functionality is dependent on a handful of companies. In June, a single customer hit a bug that brought down Fastly’s CDN service — and Reddit, Twitch, and The Verge went down with it. Problem’s with Amazon’s Web Services have also caused major outages.

Developing…