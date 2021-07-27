bank-bag-full-of-cash-stolen-off-passenger-seat-at-houston-gas-station,-hpd-said

-
Reuters
Lebanese Sunni tycoon Najib Mikati poised to be designated PM
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s wealthy businessman and former premier Najib Mikati is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of most major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis, political sources said. Earlier, a club of former Lebanese Sunni prime ministers said on Sunday that they endorsed the choice of Mikati, who held the post twice, in yet another attempt to bring Lebanon’s political deadlock to an end. Among Mikati’s endorsers was veteran politician Saad al-Hariri, who abandoned his effort to form a new government last week after nearly 10 months of failing to agree its makeup with President Michel Aoun.
-
Axios
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon’s prime minister-designate
Billionaire Najib Mikati was named Lebanon’s prime minister-designate on Monday after receiving enough votes from parliamentarians, AP reports. Why it matters: Mikati will now be tasked with forming a viable government that can pursue immediate reforms for recovery amid the country’s devastating economic crisis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Mikati’s appointment comes less than two weeks after Saad Hariri stepped down as prime minist
-
-
Autoblog
Lamborghini Jumpacan built to race The Mint 400 hits the dirt
Unofficially, an unnamed builder sold their off-road Gallardo complete with light bars and rear-mounted spare in 2019, the same year Alex Choi showed off his Huracan V3 Unicorn with an external roll cage, and in 2017 some audacious owner got his Lamborghini Jarama bouncing through stages of the DWA Coastal Range Rally in California. Let us now add the Lamborghini Jumpacan to the roster.
-
Reuters
Russia approves trials of combined AstraZeneca/Sputnik V vaccine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has given the green light for clinical trials combining a British shot from AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to go ahead, according to Russia’s state drug register. The health ministry’s ethical committee had in May suspended the approval process for the clinical trials, and requested additional information. Both the AstraZeneca/Oxford and Sputnik V vaccines involve two doses – an initial shot and a booster – but Sputnik V uses different viral vectors for its two shots.
-
Associated Press
Haiti arrests top security official in slain president probe
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti arrested a top official who served as general security coordinator when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, his attorney told The Associated Press on Monday. Jean Laguel Civil joins more than two dozen suspects arrested by Haiti National Police as the investigation continues into the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home. Civil’s attorney, Reynold Georges, called his client’s arrest politically motivated.
-
Associated Press
California’s largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West
Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state’s largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the U.S. West. The Dixie fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark. An updated damage estimate was not immediately available, though fire officials said the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres (73,200 hectares) in Plumas and Butte counties and was 20% contained.