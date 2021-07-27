bank-bag-full-of-cash-stolen-off-passenger-seat-at-houston-gas-station,-hpd-said

Reuters

Lebanese Sunni tycoon Najib Mikati poised to be designated PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s wealthy businessman and former premier Najib Mikati is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of most major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis, political sources said. Earlier, a club of former Lebanese Sunni prime ministers said on Sunday that they endorsed the choice of Mikati, who held the post twice, in yet another attempt to bring Lebanon’s political deadlock to an end. Among Mikati’s endorsers was veteran politician Saad al-Hariri, who abandoned his effort to form a new government last week after nearly 10 months of failing to agree its makeup with President Michel Aoun.