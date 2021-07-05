Bandits targeting key sectors in Kaduna – Speaker, Zailani

The Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani has raised an alarm that bandits and kidnappers are targeting key sectors of the state.

The speaker expressed this concern in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani on Monday.

bioreports had reported that in the early hours of Monday, suspected bandits stormed the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

Zailani said, “I am greatly worried by the fact that these recent abductions are targeted at key sectors of our society.

“We woke up this (Monday) morning to yet another depressing news of the abduction of students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

“This is not a cheering news coming a day after the abduction at the Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria.’’

He, however, said explained that everything was being done to ensure the protection of lives and property of residents of the state.

The speaker urged those perpetrating the “criminal acts to repent.

Kaduna Speaker condemns incessant kidnapping