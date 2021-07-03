Home News Africa Bandits Target My Son – El-Rufai’s
Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revealed to some bandits terrorizing the state are currently targeting his seven-year-old son, Abubakar Al-Sadiq El-Rufai.

El-Rufai made the disclosure in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Governor El-Rufai said he secretly withdrew his son from Kaduna Capital school following intelligence that the bandits were planning to attack the school to kidnap his son.

Reports on Friday indicated that the governor secretly withdrew the boy from one of northern Nigeria’s oldest public schools where he was enrolled in 2020.

“My son and my daughter are registered in the school because his sister turned six and we had to register her.

“But we have had to temporarily withdraw them for the security of the school because we got intercepts from at least two groups that are planning to attack the school to kidnap my son,” he said.

Following the incessant abduction of school children in the state by armed bandits, the governor vowed not to converse with the assailants.

According to him, even if his son is kidnapped, he would rather pray for him to make heaven than paying ransom.

